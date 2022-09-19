Indian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT, metals index .NIFTYMET and auto index .NIFTYAUTO were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International IRCN.NS gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 79.6750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

