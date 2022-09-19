US Markets

Indian shares rise 1% as global mkts recover; Fed in focus

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEMANSHI KAMANI

Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT, metals index .NIFTYMET and auto index .NIFTYAUTO were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International IRCN.NS gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 79.6750 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular