Indian shares retreat from record highs as Reliance drags

Philip George Reuters
Indian shares retreated from fleeting record highs hit in pre-open trade, dragged down by Reliance Industries after a court blocked the conglomerate's $3.4 billion retail asset purchase from Future Group.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.21% to 14,612.45 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was down 0.27% at 49,661.62. The indexes had risen as much as 0.7% and 0.87%, respectively, to all-time highs in pre-open trade.

Shares of Future Retail dropped 5% after an Indian court blocked Future Group's retail asset sale to Reliance Industries RELI.NS on objections raised by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 0.98% and was the biggest drag on the index.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS rose 5.3% after a report said India is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Dr. Reddy's has a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that covers clinical trials of the vaccine and distribution rights for India.

