Indian Shares Retreat After Trump's Hormuz Blockade Threat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Monday after weekend negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending six weeks of war concluded without an agreement, raising concerns that the Middle East conflict may last longer than feared.

Adding to investor anxiety, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered blocking all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, heightening fears of disruptions to key energy supplies from the Persian Gulf region.

Brent crude prices surged nearly 8 percent to around $103 a barrel in Asian trade today after the blockade announcement.

With the Middle East conflict now in its second month, the Asian Development Bank warned in a report that the economies of Asian countries will face a slowdown in growth even if oil prices remain relatively stable.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 2 percent in early trade before ending off their day's lows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended down 702.68 points, or 0.91 percent, at 76,847.57, after having hit a low of 75,868.32 earlier.

The broader Nifty index hit an intraday low of 23,555.60 before recovering some lost ground to settle 207.95 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 23,842.65.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,576 shares falling while 1,787 shares advanced and 201 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, ITC, HDFC Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki India lost 2-5 percent.

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