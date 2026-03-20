Markets

Indian Shares Rebound As Oil Prices Ease; IT Stocks Rally

March 20, 2026 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Friday after witnessing one of their sharpest intraday declines in recent sessions the previous day amid broad-based selling across sectors.

Investors are buying the dip as oil prices fell on easing supply-disruption concerns after Israel announced it would stop targeting Iran's energy infrastructure.

Also, leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada have signaled their readiness to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 750 points, or 1 percent, at 74,95 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index jumped by 242 points, or 1.05 percent, to 23,243.

Tata Consultancy Services gained 1 percent after it signed an agreement with ABB to expand collaboration across IT infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and engineering solutions.

Peers Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra jumped 2-3 percent after Accenture raised its growth guidance and Micron beat second quarter earnings expectations.

Tata Elxsi surged nearly 4 percent after an announcement that it would set up global offshore development centre (ODC) for Terumo Corporation to support advanced cardiac and vascular solutions.

NTPC rallied 2.4 percent after it signed a pact with Octopus Energy Group to explore strategic collaboration opportunities in the energy sector.

JSW Cement climbed 2 percent after commissioning a greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) surged 2.6 percent after announcing it has bagged multiple contracts worth around Rs 319.78 crore.

HDFC Bank shares fell nearly 2 percent, extending losses from the previous session. CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said the board was caught off guard by the sudden resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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