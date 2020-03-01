Indian shares rebound, global policy stimulus eyed amid epidemic

By Chris Thomas

March 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares bounced on Monday after their worst week in over a decade on hopes that major central banks would take steps to stabilise financial markets amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 2.06% to 11,433 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 2.05% at 39,083.17. The indexes posted falls of 7.3% and 7%, respectively, last week.

"The market already corrected sharply lower last week, and there are now rising hopes of rate cuts globally to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

Investors in domestic stocks also looked past Friday's data that showed India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019.

Fears of a pandemic caused a wipe-out of more than $5 trillion from global share value last week, prompting financial markets to price in policy responses from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Stocks in broader Asia steadied on Monday after early falls.MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, heavyweight financial stocks accounted for a large portion of gains, with top private-sector lenders HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS rising as much as 2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS rose as much as 3%, marking its sharpest intraday jump in nearly four weeks.

Shares of Coal India Ltd COAL.NS climbed 3.9% after reporting a 14.2% rise in February production.

Lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd INBF.NS surged as much as 25%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS was the biggest laggard on the indexes, falling as much as 2.1% to its lowest since Jan. 23.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695; Reuters Messaging: chris.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.