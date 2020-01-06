Indian shares rebound as Middle East tensions appear to ease

By 0432 GMT, India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI, which tracks blue-chip equities, was up 1.09 % at 12,124.75 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 1.12% to 41,131.40

The spike in crude prices roiled Indian equities, with the Nifty falling just over 2% on Monday, recording its worst intraday fall since Sept. 3.

BSE lost 3.09 trillion rupees in market value, while NSE lost 3.05 trillion rupees in market value, as per Refinitiv Eikon data.

Some analysts were sceptical about the strength of the rally. "The kind of rally we are witnessing today, I don't think it will carry on. I think investors will take benefit of this and try to cut down on their position in the market," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president at SMC Global Securities Ltd in New Delhi.

Asian shares also rebounded on Tuesday. Gold XAU= retreated to $1,557.54 an ounce, after scaling a near seven-year peak of $1,579.72 overnight. MKTS/GLOB

Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS and SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS rose 1.86% and 2.05% while shares of oil marketing companies also rose. Indian Oil Corporation IOC.NS was up 1.04% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS rose 0.81%.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

