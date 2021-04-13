Indian shares rebound as govt speeds up vaccine approvals

By Soumyajit Saha

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended more than 1% higher on Tuesday after the government moved to fast-track approvals for foreign COVID-19 vaccines, with beaten-down financial stocks leading the gains.

India is to fast-track emergency approvals for shots already approved in Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer PFE.N, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Novavax NVAX.O and Moderna MRNA.O vaccines.

The news comes as the country battles a massive second wave of the virus that has spurred fresh restrictions in some parts and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 1.36% higher at 14,504.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 1.38% higher at 48,544.06, rebounding after surging infections pushed the indexes to their second-worst session this year on Monday.

"The rising COVID cases have been the biggest source of nervousness in the markets, so the speeding up of (vaccine) approval is clearly helpful," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets in Mumbai.

"There was also good value in buying after yesterday's correction," she added.

Beaten-down state-run banks .NIFTYPSU gained 4.4% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

Automotive stocks .NIFTYAUTO also surged over 4%, with Tata Motors TAMO.NS rising 5.7% after sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit surged.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET advanced 3.4% after benchmark iron ore prices surged on falling supplies from major miners and strong demand. IRONORE/

Bucking the trend, IT services stocks .NIFTYIT fell 3.3%. Heavyweight TCS TCS.NS fell 4.4% as investors locked in gains from the stock's 10% jump this year.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.