Markets

Indian Shares Rebound After A Weak Start; IT Shares Lead Gains

April 07, 2026 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end notably higher on Tuesday as the clock ticked towards a deadline that U.S. President Donald Trump has set to bomb Iranian power plants if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extended gains for a fourth consecutive session despite Trump describing a "significant proposal" received from Iran as "not good enough" and threatening to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night.

Iran rejected a U.S. proposal for ceasefire and sent back a 10-point proposal that outlines demands, including ending regional conflicts, a protocol governing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of international sanctions and a commitment to reconstruct war-affected areas.

Iran's military command said the U.S. president was "delusional" and called his warnings "rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats".

The 30-share BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 73,282.41 before recovering to close up 509.73 points, or 0.69 percent, at 74,616.58, led by gains in information technology stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 155.40 points, or 0.68 percent, higher at 23,123.65, after having hit a low of 22,719.30 earlier.

The BSE mid-cap index ended little changed while the small-cap index added 0.2 percent.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,667 shares rising while 1,561 shares declined and 153 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS rallied 2-3 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change in interest rates at a time of heightened global uncertainty and rising inflationary pressures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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