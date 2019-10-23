Indian shares rangebound; Yes Bank, Tata Motors drag

By Chandini Monnappa

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares wobbled in lacklustre trade on Wednesday, with Yes Bank YESB.NS and Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS shares dragging the benchmark index lower, as investors scanned a string of disappointing corporate results.

The broader NSE index .NSEI was down 0.03% at 11,584.85 by 0412 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN was stronger by 0.05% at 38,981.20.

Broader Asian shares inched lower as revenue warnings from Texas Instruments raised worries about the global tech sector and after Britain's government halted the latest Brexit deal.MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.5%.

In domestic markets, Tata Motors slipped nearly 3% and was among the top three percentage losers on the NSE index. The stock has been under pressure due to uncertainties around a Brexit deal, which has led to the automaker planning to suspend manufacturing at its UK luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS were down as much as 5.02% and were the top two losers on the benchmark index.

Seven of the 12 stocks on the Nifty bank index .NSEBANK were in the red, and RBL Bank Ltd RATB.NS, which flagged a slide in quarterly profit on Tuesday, was the biggest decliner with a drop of nearly 20%.

Shares of the nation's third-largest lender by market value, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS, slipped as much as 1.52% after it trimmed its full-year loan growth forecast on Tuesday.

Infosys Ltd's INFY.NS shares recovered some of the sharp losses of the previous session but were on track for their fourth straight day of losses, slipping as much as 4.42%. The IT services major is investigating whistleblower claims accusing its top two executives of "unethical practices".

The Nifty Media index .NIFTYMED fell as much as 2.07%, declining the most among the 14 sectoral indexes.

Pharmaceutical firm Biocon Ltd BION.NS was down as much as 1.32% ahead of reporting quarterly results.

Among the gainers, Axis Bank Ltd's AXBK.NS shares inched up as much as 2.42% after the company on Tuesday said it would have recorded a 157% rise in quarterly profit excluding a one-off tax expense it flagged.

Asian Paint Ltd ASPN.NS shares inched up over 1% after the company posted a jump in quarterly profit.

