Indian shares rally on gains in state-run banks, Reliance

BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking a surge in Asian equities, as state-owned banks advanced the most and Reliance Industries gained after taking a majority stake in licensed e-pharma portal Netmeds.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.36% to 11,427.25 by 0450 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.38% at 38,677.45. Both indexes are up for a third straight session and the Nifty briefly scaled levels last seen on Feb. 27.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS rose as much as 1.56% after it bought a majority stake in Netmeds for $83 million, days after Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O launched an online drug sales service in India.

All major sectoral indexes were trading higher with the Nifty PSU bank index .NIFTYPSU, which tracks state-run banks, adding 2.74%.

The Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose as much as 1.11%, led by a 2.55% jump in two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd HROM.NS

India's commerce minister has asked carmakers to find ways to reduce royalty payments to foreign parent companies, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, in an effort to boost local investment.

Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS, which pays millions of dollars in royalties to its parent company, gained as much as 1.21%.

Asian shares rose to a seven-month peak after the S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high overnight and the Nasdaq scaled records after some major U.S. retailers reported strong sales growth.MKTS/GLOB

Wednesday's market gains come despite an unabated rise in domestic coronavirus cases. Total number of cases in India stood at 2.77 million and deaths at 52,889, as of Wednesday morning.

IT services provider HCL Technologies Ltd HCLT.NS slipped 1.32% and was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Telecom stocks flitted between gains and losses. Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS was up 0.38%, while Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS fell 2.26% ahead of a Supreme court hearing about dues they owe the government.

