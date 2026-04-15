Markets

Indian Shares Rally As Oil Prices Tumble On Easing Middle East Tensions

April 15, 2026 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from global markets and steep losses in crude oil prices amid signs of progress in the revival of U.S.-Iran talks.

Oil prices fell for a second day, with Brent crude futures trading around $95 a barrel, on expectations that U.S.-Iran peace talks will resume and eventually release supply from the key Middle East producing region trapped by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 1,230 points, or 1.6 percent, at 78,078 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index traded up 380 points, or 1.6 percent, at 24,221.

Among the top gainers, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Infosys, Eternal, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and IndiGo were up 3-5 percent.

RailTel Corp jumped 12 percent on securing two contracts worth Rs. 564.5 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

HG Infra Engineering soared 14 percent on bagging an order worth Rs. 519.33 crore from Mirzapur Thermal Energy.

Life Insurance Corporation of India jumped 3.4 percent after its board approved a 1:1 bonus issue.

Hindustan Aeronautics surged 3 percent on reports it is inching closer to an agreement with GE Aerospace to co-produce F414 jet engines for India's upcoming combat aircraft.

GAIL advanced 1.6 percent after announcing an investment of Rs. 3,800 crore to develop 700 MW of solar power capacity across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers gained 3.8 percent on reporting a 126 percent year-on-year jump in its quarterly net profit.

Hindustan Zinc soared nearly 4 percent after it emerged as the successful bidder for the Jhandawali-Satipura amalgamated potash and halite block in Rajasthan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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