Markets

Indian Shares Rally Amid Hopes Of US-Iran Peace Talks

April 21, 2026 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war ahead of a potential ceasefire deadline.

With a two-week ceasefire expiring in hours, a senior Iranian official reportedly said the country would attend peace talks with the United States in Pakistan.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan today for talks, Axios reported, but uncertainty prevails over whether Iran will attend the talks.

"We have been preparing to show new cards on the battlefield," in the last two weeks and would "not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the blockade or Iranian ports would not be lifted until an agreement had been reached and that Iran is losing $500 million dollars a day, which is unsustainable for Tehran.

Trump also asserted that any new deal with Tehron would be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The benchmark BSE Sensex surged 753.03 points, or 0.96 percent, to 79,273.33, driven by positive sentiment prevailing in global markets and steadier oil prices.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 211.75 points, or 0.87 percent, to 24,576.60 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

FIIs have turned net buyers in recent sessions, providing liquidity support to the market.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,532 shares rising while 1,762 shares declined and 159 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Trent rallied 2-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.