Indian Shares Rally Ahead Of Powell's Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later today at the Jackson Hole economic conference for hints on inflation and rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 520 points, or 0.9 percent, to 59,294 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 147 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,669.

JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company and Coal India climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors fell around 1 percent each.

TCS rose over 1 percent on reports that it is asking employees to return to office from November.

Torrent Pharma gained nearly 2 percent on news it is acquiring Curatio Healthcare.

Indian Oil Corporation rose about 1 percent after it announced plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2046.

