Indian Shares Poised For Positive Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a firm note Monday on the back of positive global cues and amid optimism that a sharp hike in capex in the Budget for FY22 will help boost economic growth.

The government is committed to higher capital expenditure not just in the coming fiscal year but over the next three years, principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said in an interview.

Asian markets hovered near record highs this morning and oil edged closer to $60 a barrel as a weak U.S. jobs report fueled hopes of further stimulus measures.

Joe Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress approved a budget outline on Friday that will allow them to muscle the stimulus through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yallen predicted the $1.9 trillion relief plan could generate enough growth to restore full employment by next year.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as upbeat earnings news offset data showing a disappointing jobs gain in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to reach record closing highs.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday after spending much of day's session in positive territory on optimism over reports showing a drop in new coronavirus cases.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended on a flat note. The German DAX finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.9 percent.

