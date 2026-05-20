Indian Shares Poised For Buoyant Start On Iran Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a buoyant note on Thursday amid optimism over a possible easing of Middle East tensions.

Oil prices fell more than 5 percent overnight and global bonds rebounded from a recent sell-off on optimism about an end to the U.S.-Iran war and expectations for a near-term restart of energy flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks with Iran are on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed strikes. Iran said it was examining a new U.S. proposal to end the Middle East war.

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran has "explored every avenue to avert war," and that "all paths remain open from our side."

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending up around 0.2 percent each on Wednesday while the rupee fell by 30 paise to close at a record low of 96.83 against the dollar.

The RBI said on Wednesday it will conduct a dollar-rupee buy/sell swap auction of $5 billion for a tenor of three years on May 26 to inject long-term liquidity into the banking system and strengthen forex reserves.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,597 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 1,968 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were sharply higher this morning as Nvidia earnings signaled strong AI momentum, SoftBank-backed SB Energy confidentially filed for an initially public offering in the United States, and Samsung Electronics reached a last-minute deal to avert its workers' union strike.

The dollar rally paused and U.S. Treasury yields eased from their 2007 highs, while gold was steady at $4,544 an ounce.

Brent crude futures steadied above $105 a barrel after falling more than 5 percent in the previous session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as oil prices and Treasury yields tumbled on President Trump's comments that the U.S. conflict with Iran is in the "final stages", raising hopes that tensions could ease and reduce pressure on global energy markets.

"We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty," Trump said while leaving open the possibility of renewing military attacks against Iran.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting revealed a noticeably hawkish tone, with most officials anticipating that interest rate hikes would be necessary if inflation persists above their 2 percent target.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent and the Dow gained 1.3 percent.

European stocks closed near two-week highs on Wednesday amid hopes that the Middle East conflict will be resolved soon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 soared 1.5 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1 percent.

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