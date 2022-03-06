Indian shares plummet over 2% as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis

Rama Venkat Reuters
Indian shares tumbled over 2% on Monday, with investors dumping risky assets as oil prices soared after the United States and European allies were said to be mulling a Russian oil import ban.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 2.39% at 15,857 by 0349 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN dropped 2.52% to 52,963.78. Both the indexes extended losses to a fourth straight session. Last week, they also posted their fourth consecutive weekly loss.

Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and European allies explored a Russian oil import ban, while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets sped up supply fears.

India is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, and rising prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

The Nifty's bank index .NSEBANK, financial services index .NIFTYFIN, private sector bank index .NIFPVTBNK, auto index .NIFTYAUTO and IT index .NIFTYIT were among the top losers, dropping between 2% and 4%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

