Indian Shares Open Lower As Middle East War Enters Fifth Week

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday due to lingering uncertainty around the Middle East conflict, which entered its fifth week.

The benchmark BSE was down 690 points, or 0.9 percent, at 72,892 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 162 points, or 0.7 percent, to 22,657.

Among the prominent decliners, Trent, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled 2-3 percent.

NLC India rose about 2 percent after its joint venture with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam commenced coal production at the Pachwara South coal block.

Coal India rallied 2.7 percent on securing an order worth Rs. 1,057 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation.

GR Infraprojects gained 1 percent after it emerged as the L1 bidder for an NHAI project in Gujarat valued at Rs. 1,453.57 crore.

NTPC edged up slightly after its board approved an investment of Rs. 5,821.90 crore for setting up a battery energy storage system and an additional equity commitment of Rs. 3,173.67 crore in Meja Urja Nigam.

JSW Steel was moving higher after Japan's JFE Steel Corporation invested Rs 7,875 crore in JSW Kalinga Steel.

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