Indian Shares Open Lower As Investors Await Nvidia Earnings And US Jobs Data

November 17, 2025 — 11:34 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak cues from global markets as investors braced for delayed September U.S. jobs data and earnings from Nvidia.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 299 points, or 0.4 percent, at 84,652 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 103 points, or 0.40 percent, to 25,910.

Paytm dropped 1.4 percent after as many as 1.32 crore shares of the company changed hands in a block deal.

Emcure Pharma tumbled 3.6 percent after reports that global investment firm BC Investments (Bain Capital) plans to offload up to 2 percent of the company's total equity via a block deal.

HCL Technologies fell 1 percent after opening an innovation lab in Santa Clara, California.

JSW Energy lost 1 percent after Pritesh Vinay submitted his resignation as Director of the company.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries edged down slightly after signing an exclusive distribution agreement with Germany's cosnova Beauty.

WPIL soared 7 percent on securing a Rs. 426 crore contract from Matla a Metsi Joint Venture.

