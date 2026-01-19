Markets

Indian Shares Open Lower On Greenland Worries

January 19, 2026 — 11:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday as tensions continued to rise over U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland and impose tariffs on European countries who oppose his demand to take control of the country.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 347 points, or 0.40 percent, at 82,898 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 127 points, or half a percent, to 25,458.

ITC Hotels was down half a percent and AU Small Finance Bank fell 1.3 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

LTIMindtree slumped 6 percent on reporting an eleven percent year-on-year decline in Q3 net profit due to one-time labor code costs.

UPL tumbled 3.2 percent after its subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a proposed initial public offering.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation lost 3 percent after signing a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with ADNOC Gas.

CEAT fell 1.3 percent after saying it is expanding aggressively in Europe.

