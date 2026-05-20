Markets

Indian Shares Open Lower As Global Bond Yields Jump On US-Iran Tensions

May 20, 2026 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday due to ongoing concerns surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict, which has now entered its 12th week and effectively kept the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed to shipping traffic.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 398 points, or half a percent, at 74,894 on concerns about rising crude oil prices and a weakening rupee.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped by 118 points, or half a percent, to 23,498, while the rupee hit a new record low of 96.88 against the dollar in early trade today on concerns over India's rising import bill, potential inflation and the fiscal deficit.

Lenskart Solutions, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Metro Brands were down between half a percent and 1.5 percent ahead of their fourth-quarter earnings results due today.

Bharat Electronics lost 3.4 percent on disappointing Q4 results.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises plummeted 6 percent after it reported a consolidated net loss of Rs. 104 crore for the March quarter.

BPCL was little changed after reporting a sharp sequential decline in Q4 profit due to an exceptional loss.

Hindalco Industries rallied 3.4 percent after its wholly owned subsidiary, Novelis, posted improved operational results for the March quarter.

Mankind Pharma surged 2.2 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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