Indian Shares Open Higher On US Trade Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday as investors parsed the details of the interim trade agreement disclosed by the U.S. and India through a joint statement.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 378 points, or half a percent, at 83,958 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 120 points, or half a percent, to 25,814.

State Bank of India jumped 5.7 percent on reporting a 24 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

BEML rallied 3.5 percent after its board approved an investment of around Rs. 1,500 crore for a greenfield rail manufacturing plant in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh.

Tata Steel advanced 1 percent after Q3 net profit surged 723 percent.

Force Motors climbed 2.3 percent after signing a pact to acquire a 100 percent stake in Veera Tanneries for Rs. 175 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers soared almost 10 percent on reporting a 90 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Zydus Lifesciences edged up slightly, Bajaj Electricals gained 1.7 percent and Bata India added 1.6 percent ahead of their Q3 earnings results due today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.