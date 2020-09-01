Indian shares open higher on boost from banking stocks

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, helped by gains in financial stocks, as investors looked past data that showed the country suffered its worst economic contraction on record amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By 0359 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.71% to 11,467.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.65% to 38,883.88.

The indexes fell more than 2% on Monday following a fresh border flare-up between India and China.

Data after markets closed on Monday showed India's economy contracted 23.9% in the June-quarter, much more than forecast and pointing to a longer-than-expected recovery, with analysts calling for further stimulus.

The Nifty bank index .NSEBANK rose 1.45%, while the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO was up 1.32%. Automakers are set to report their August sales figures today.

Bharti Infratel Ltd BHRI.NS was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, rising 5.2%, after the telecom infrastructure firm said it will go ahead with its long-delayed merger with Indus Towers.

Refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS was the top laggard on the Nifty, falling 2.3%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters