Indian shares open higher on boost from banking stocks

By 0359 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.71% to 11,467.90 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.65% to 38,883.88.

The indexes fell more than 2% on Monday following a fresh border flare-up between India and China.

Data after markets closed on Monday showed India's economy contracted 23.9% in the June-quarter, much more than forecast and pointing to a longer-than-expected recovery, with analysts calling for further stimulus.

The Nifty bank index .NSEBANK rose 1.45%, while the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO was up 1.32%. Automakers are set to report their August sales figures today.

Bharti Infratel Ltd BHRI.NS was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, rising 5.2%, after the telecom infrastructure firm said it will go ahead with its long-delayed merger with Indus Towers.

Refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS was the top laggard on the Nifty, falling 2.3%.

