Markets

Indian Shares Open Higher On Firm Global Cues; IT Stocks Lead Gains

March 18, 2026 — 12:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from global markets as oil prices steadied and investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

Sentiment was also boosted after the government said India has adequate crude oil supplies and refineries are running at full capacity.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 245 points, or 0.3 percent, at 76,316 in early trade, extending gains for a third consecutive session.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 63 points, or 0.3 percent, at 23,643, giving up some early gains.

Urban Company shares soared 15 percent as early investors offloaded a 4.6 percent stake worth Rs 734 crore in the company following the expiry of the lock-in period.

Tech Mahindra rallied 2.4 percent after it bought 20 percent equity shares in Tech Mahindra Arabia Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, from Midad Company.

Wipro surged 2.6 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Harness to fast-track AI-native software delivery for global enterprises.

TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies all were up around 3 percent.

Punjab National Bank added 1.1 percent on news it has invited bids for the sale of non-performing assets of Rolta Pvt Ltd worth Rs. 450.85 crore.

Varun Beverages gained 1 percent after it signed a pact to acquire a 100 percent equity stake in Crickley Dairy Proprietary.

Tata Steel fell about 1 percent after its board approved the merger of NINL with the company.

Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.4 percent after saying the U.S. FDA has classified one of its subsidiary facilities as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI) following an inspection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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