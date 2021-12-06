Indian shares open higher as metals gain, Omicron fears ease

Shivani Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares bounced back on Tuesday from a more than three-month closing low, aided by gains in metal and banking stocks, as concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.8% at 17,047.30 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.78% to 57,187.41.

The Nifty bank index .NSEBANK climbed 1.3%, while the Nifty metal index .NIFTYMET jumped 2%. Heavyweight steel makers Tata Steel TISC.NS and state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL.NS were up 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN on Monday that it does not look like Omicron has a "great degree of severity."

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS gained 1.6% after the carmaker said on Monday it would hike prices of its commercial vehicles from January.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ShivaniSingh1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 89 6969 2349))

