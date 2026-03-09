Markets

Indian Shares Nosedive As Oil Surpasses $100 A Barrel

March 09, 2026 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares nosedived on Monday, tracking a broader regional sell-off and declines in U.S. equity futures as oil prices surged past $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022 following production cuts by major Middle Eastern producers—including Kuwait, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates—after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 2,192 points, or 2.8 percent, at 76,726 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slumped 665 points, or 2.7 percent, to 23,782.

Among the prominent decliners, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, SBI and IndiGo plunged 4-8 percent.

UltraTech Cement tumbled 3.7 percent. The company has signed a pact to acquire a 26.20 percent stake in Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight Private Limited, a company engaged in the generation and transmission of renewable energy.

Tata Power Company lost over 2 percent after collaborating with Salesforce.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals shares slumped 5.4 percent. The company said the ongoing war in the Middle East region has adversely impacted the supply of LNG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.