Indian Shares Nosedive On Fears Of Lengthy Iran War

(RTTNews) - Indian shares nosedived on Monday and logged their worst monthly loss in six years as rising energy risks amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions rattled investors.

Oil prices headed for their biggest monthly rise ever as the Middle East conflict entered its fifth week with no clear resolution in sight.

The dollar hit a near 10-month high and headed for its biggest monthly gain since last July after U.S. President Donald Trump made fresh threats, saying he would love to "take the oil in Iran" and the U.S. could take Kharg Island, Iran's oil export hub, "fairly easily."

Investors braced for a prolonged Gulf conflict after the Houthis joined the Iran war and additional U.S. troops arrived in the Middle East.

There are fears that the Yemini Houthis may launch strikes on vessels transiting the Red Sea and key Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure.

The Pentagon is reportedly preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 1,635.67 points, or 2.22 percent, to 71,947.55 as Brent crude prices held above $115 a ?barrel on fears of more disruptions to shipping lanes.

The broader NSE Nifty index tumbled 488.20 points, or 2.14 percent, to 22,331.40. Both the indexes plummeted around 11 percent in March, marking their worst monthly loss since the COVID-19-led rout in March 2020.

The Indian rupee hit a record low past 95 to the dollar, after having surged earlier in the day amid the RBI's decision to tighten limits on ?banks' FX positions.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 3,563 shares falling while 876 shares advanced and 154 shares closed unchanged.

Selling was seen across the board, with UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Trent, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, IndiGo, SBI and Bajaj Finance losing 3-5 percent.

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