Indian shares muted in early trade as Omicron advances

Indian shares traded in a narrow range on Friday after rising for three straight sessions amid a continued global surge in the Omicron coronavirus variant expected to be less severe than the Delta variant.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.1% at 17,087 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.14% to 57,395.12.

Omicron advanced across the world on Thursday, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and two studies showing it carries a lower risk of hospitalisation.

The information technology index .NIFTYIT was the lone sectoral gainer, rising 1.1%

