Indian shares muted as some banks fall after run-up

BENGALURU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday, as investors sold off recent winners including ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while state-run lenders extended their meaty gains to a third session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.01% at 15,206.60 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.07% lower at 51,662.84.

Private-sector lenders ICICI ICBK.NS and Kotak Mahindra KTKM.NS were the top drags on the Nifty 50, falling more than 1% each, having added 15%-20% this month.

Energy stocks .NIFTYENR and state-run banks .NIFTYPSU were among the top sectoral gainers, with the latter hitting a more than one-year high.

Elsewhere in Asia, Chinese shares rose but other markets were hit by profit-taking after a recent run-up. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

