Markets

Indian Shares Modestly Higher; IT Stocks Lead Gains

May 29, 2026 — 12:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Friday after reports suggested that the U.S. and Iran have reached a temporary agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, resume unrestricted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 150 points, or 0.20 percent, at 76,019 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,942.

Wipro rallied 2.3 percent after announcing an expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale agentic AI workflows across enterprise functions. Peers Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies were up 2-4 percent.

Tata Elxsi gained 1.1 percent after it unveiled an AI-native software development platform for healthcare and medical technology companies.

Alkem Laboratories jumped 4 percent despite reporting a 23 percent year-on-year decline in its Q4 consolidated net profit.

PC Jeweler soared 13 percent as it reported a 61 percent jump in Q4 consolidated net profit.

GMR Airports climbed 5 percent on posting turnaround results for the fourth quarter ended March.

Ashok Leyland fell 2.3 percent despite reporting its higher ever quarterly profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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