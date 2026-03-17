Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Early Trade; IT Stocks Tumble

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were modestly higher in early trade on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed as oil prices rebounded nearly 3 percent after ending sharply lower in the New York trading session overnight amid efforts to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 144 points, or 0.2 percent, at 75,647 after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session, driven by a late-session rally following reports that two Indian-flagged oil tankers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 12 points to 23,420.

Tata Steel, IndiGo, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eternal surged 1-3 percent while IT stocks such as TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro fell 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries was slightly higher after it has entered into a binding long-term agreement to supply green ammonia to South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation.

Tata Motors gained 1 percent after hiking prices of its commercial vehicles.

RailTel Corporation of India added 1 percent on bagging a Rs. 42.63 crore work order from the National Informatics Centre Services.

Ola Electric Mobility fell about 2 percent on reports that it plans to raise Rs. 2,000 crore by divesting a stake in its battery subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.