Indian Shares May Turn Volatile Ahead Of Bihar Election Results

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may fluctuate on Tuesday as investors await the results of Bihar assembly elections as well as by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and in 8 other states for directional cues.

Energy-related stocks could be in focus after comments from the Saudis, OPEC's top producer and de facto leader, sent oil prices surging by 8 percent overnight.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively on Monday to reach record closing highs, while the rupee settled down 7 paise at 74.15 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are moving higher this morning, with travel-related stocks surging on hopes for a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold edged higher in Asian trade after falling as much as 4.5 percent on Monday while oil slipped after posting the biggest one-day percentage gain in five months.

U.S. stocks rose broadly overnight after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 and that they have so far found no serious safety concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared over 1,600 points to hit a fresh record intraday high before ending the session 3 percent higher at its highest level in over eight months.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 percent as investors rotated into some of the stocks hardest hit by the pandemic.

European stocks surged to the highest level since March on Monday, with positive news on the vaccine front and expectations that Trump's election lawsuits are unlikely to pass legal muster boosting sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 4 percent. The German DAX spiked 4.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index soared as much as 7.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 4.7 percent.

