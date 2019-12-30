Indian Shares May Open On Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Lower SGX Nifty futures and the overnight weak close in the U.S. and European markets point to a negative start for Indian stocks Tuesday morning.

Asian markets are weak as well.

With the reporting season ahead and no significant positive news to trigger any strong buying, the mood is likely to remain cautious.

Activity will be mostly stock specific with corporate news setting the trend. On the economic front, data on India's manufacturing activity is due out on Tuesday morning.

The Hinduja Group is reportedly preparing to submit an expression of interest by the January 15 deadline, to acquire Jet Airways. Synergy Group Corp is the only company to have have submitted a bid for for Jet Airways so far.

Meanwhile, Indigo officials have reportedly met government officials and evinced interest in acquiring ailing national carrier Air India. After failing to find a buyer for its 76% stake in the airliner last time, the government now aims to sell 100% stake in the company.

Automobile and cement stocks will be in focus as sales and shipments data for the month of December from auto and cement manufacturers will be out during the course of this week.

The U.S. market ended weak on Monday as traders largely stayed away on the sidelines due to the holiday season. Rising political tensions in North East Asia and the Middle East, and a lack of positive triggers too weighed on stocks.

The major European markets too closed notably lower on Monday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 17.14 points to finish at 41,558, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 14.80 points at 12,260.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.