Indian Shares May Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to see a mixed start on Thursday, with investors looking for direction.

Due to the holiday season, several institutional investors may continue to stay away on the sidelines.

Activity is likely to be stock specific and price movements may be somewhat sluggish for most part of the session.

In company news, NTPC is reportedly planning to invest around Rs 50,000 crore to add 10GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2022. NTPC's current renewable energy capacity is 920 MW, which includes mainly solar energy.

HCL Technologies has opened a global delivery centre in Moncton, New Brunswick in Canada. According to a release from the company, the centre will focus on technology areas in application development, support, testing and servicing global clients.

Piramal Enterprises Limited announced on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 2,750 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. A regulatory filing from the company reads : "A meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 28th December, 2019, to consider and approve the issue of secured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis amounting up to Rs 2,750 crore.".

U.S. stocks ended on a subdued note on Tuesday as traders largely stayed away on the sidelines ahead of the holiday season.

Markets in the U.S. and Europe remained closed on Wednesday for the Christmas Day holiday. Several markets in Europe, including Germany, France and Switzerland will remain shut on Thursday as well, for Boxing Day holiday.

On Tuesday, the Indian market ended notably lower amid a lack of positive triggers and on caution ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Sensex and the Nifty ended down 0.44% and 0.41%, respectively.

