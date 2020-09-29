Indian Shares May Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Wednesday despite mixed global cues.

Energy stocks could be in focus as oil prices declined for a second day running on concerns about fuel demand and worries about rising production in Libya.

Financials and automakers may also see increased activity as State Bank of India (SBI) announced rate cuts and fee waivers on various consumer loans ahead of the festival season.

Benchmark indexes ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday to snap a two-day winning run, while the rupee ended lower by 4 paise at 73.82 against the dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar edged down as U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred in their first of three debates and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would focus on immediate relief concerns to cushion the coronavirus blow.

On the data front, reports showed a pick-up in manufacturing and services activity in China. Gold inched lower in cautious trade while oil extended big losses from the previous session.

U.S. stocks fell overnight to snap a three-day winning streak, though markets came off from their day's lows ahead of the presidential debate.

While lingering worries about the spread of coronavirus infections and cautious comments by a couple of Fed officials weighed on sentiment, a measure of U.S. consumer confidence rebounded by the most in 17 years in September, suggesting a U.S. economic recovery is still on track.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both dropped around half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session lower amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty about a Brexit deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid half a percent. The German DAX eased 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent.

