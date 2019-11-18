Indian Shares May Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Lower SGX Nifty futures point to a weak start for Indian shares Tuesday morning. The mood is likely to be cautious due to uncertainty about an interim trade deal between the U.S. and China.

A lack of positive triggers from domestic as well as international front may also force traders to refrain from making big moves.

A sharp fall in crude oil prices on Monday may aid sentiment.

Telecom stocks will be in focus once again following Vodafone Idea announcing on Monday that it will increase tariffs from December 1.

"The acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high level Committee of Secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief," Vodafone Idea said in a press release.

Bharti Airtel has also announced a tariff hike from December.

Prestige Estates' subsidiary has acquired a 28.99% stake in one of DB Realtors Private Limited's commercial projects in Mumbai's Bandra locality.

Tata Consultancy Services has announced the launch of a new Microsoft Business Unit that will offer a full complement of services and solutions around Microsoft technologies, and cater to all stakeholders in the enterprise.

Although U.S. stocks ended with modest gains overnight, markets in Europe turned weak on trade concerns.

Asian markets are currently turning in a mixed performance.

Indian stocks ended well off the day's highs on Monday. The Sensex closed lower by 72.50 points, or 0.18%, at 40,284.19, off the day's high of 40,542.40. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty ended down 1.20 points, or 0.01%, at 11,894.25.

