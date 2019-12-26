Indian Shares May Find Some Support After Recent Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may see a rebound of sorts on Friday after three successive days of losses. Slightly higher SGX Nifty also point to a positive start for the Indian market.

However, a lack of positive triggers and concerns about economic slowdown may limit market's upside.

Crude oil prices are hovering around 2-month highs, gaining for a fourth straight day. This could put Indian energy stocks under pressure once again.

The rupee's continued weakness against the U.S. dollar may weigh as well on the market.

Allahabad Bank said on Thursday that the government will infuse Rs 2,153 crore into the bank in the current financial year. The infusion is towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the financial year 2019-20 as the government's investment, the bank said.

Information technology majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services are likely to be in focus as Boeing's move to halt the production of Boeing 737 Max jets from January could result in termination of contracts awarded by the aircraft maker to the two IT majors.

On Thursday, Indian shares ended weak, extending losses to a third straight session amid derivatives expiry. The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 297.50 points, or 0.72%, to 14,163.76, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 declined 88 points, or 0.72%, to 12,126.55.

European markets remained shut on Thursday for Boxing Day holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher overnight, although volume was light following the Christmas Day holiday on Wednesday. The major averages climbed to new record closing highs, with the Nasdaq closing above 9,000 for the first time ever.

The Dow rose 0.4%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.8% and the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%.

Easing worries on U.S.-China trade front following the two countries agreeing on a phase one trade deal pushed up stock prices in the U.S. and European markets in recent sessions, but traders are looking for further clarity on the terms of the so called deal.

