Indian shares mark worst losing streak since July as resources drag

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares ended lower for a sixth straight session on Monday, led by losses in steelmakers and energy stocks as worries over slowing economic growth persisted.

The broader NSE index .NSEI closed down 0.43% at 11,126.40, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN settled 0.38% lower at 37,531.98. The indexes last posted losses for six consecutive sessions in July.

India's struggle with slowing economic growth took a further hit last Friday, when then Reserve Bank of India cut its real GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 6.1% from a prior projection of 6.9%.

Oil marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS fell 4.8% and was the top loser on the NSE index.

JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS shed 3.1%, while Tata Steel Ltd TISC.NS slipped 2.5%.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd ARBN.NS plunged 19% after reports said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged lack of good manufacturing practices at the company's Telangana plant.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

