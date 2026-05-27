Indian Shares Marginally Lower As US-Iran Peace Talks Hang In Balance

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in early trade on Wednesday, the rupee opened lower at 95.75 against the dollar, and Brent crude futures traded around $98 a barrel as U.S.-Iran talks hanged in balance.

Hours after the U.S. struck Iranian naval facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a potential deal to end the Middle East conflict could "take a few days."

Iran condemned the self-defense strikes conducted by U.S. forces and said it would leave no act of aggression unanswered.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 138 points, or 0.2 percent, at 75,870 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,876.

Coal India plunged 3.7 percent after the government announced its decision to divest up to a 1 percent stake in the company through an offer-for-sale.

ONGC tumbled 3 percent after its Q4 results missed Street estimates.

IRCTC fell 2.2 percent on reporting a 9 percent decline in its Q4FY26 quarterly consolidated net profit.

AstraZeneca Pharma slumped 5 percent after reporting a mixed set of results for the fourth quarter ended March.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were little changed after TRAI released mobile subscriber data for April 2026.

Siemens jumped 3 percent despite reporting a 36 percent fall in its fourth-quarter profit.

JK Tyre Industries soared 5.2 percent as it reported a near two-fold rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

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