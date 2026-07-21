Indian Shares Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were muted in early trade on Tuesday amid persistent foreign portfolio investor selling and escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 88 points, or 0.1 percent, at 77,622 while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 12 points to 24,226.

Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto and Adani Energy Solutions edged up slightly ahead of their earnings results due today.

Paytm edged lower despite Q1 profit coming above expectations.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance rallied 3.7 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Sobha rose over 1 percent after Q1 profit surged to Rs. 51 crore from Rs. 14 crore last year.

Emcure Pharma gained nearly 2 percent after its co-marketed brand, Poviztra, secured approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for treating MASH.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.