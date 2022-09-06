Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened in the green Tuesday, showing much resilience even in the context of strong global headwinds and rising oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 59,266 to extend gains from the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.1 percent at 17,679.

Cipla, HDFC Life, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp and Apollo Hospitals rose 1-2 percent while Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and ONGC were seeing modest losses.

Reliance Power fell 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Kalpataru Power Transmission jumped 8 percent after it bagged new orders worth Rs 1,345 crore.

NTPC gained 1 percent after it acquired Jhabua Power Limited through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated by NCLT.

