Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened slightly higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets amid AI optimism, hopes for a Federal Reserve cut in December and signs of progress in discussions to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 84,977 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,985.

Among the top gainers, Reliance Industries and Eternal both rose over 1 percent.

Bharat Electronics rose about 1 percent after it signed a joint venture cooperation agreement with France's Safran Electronics.

Paras Defence climbed 1.2 percent after it entered into an MoU with the Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in New Delhi to collaborate on developing commercial-grade MRI magnet systems in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories advanced 1.4 percent on receiving European Commission approval for AVT03 (denosumab), a proposed biosimilar to Prolia and Xgeva.

Ceigall India gained 1 percent after winning a contract from REC Power Development & Consultancy for a 35-year infrastructure project worth Rs. 585 million annually.

Pavna Industries rallied 3.3 percent. The company has outlined plans to invest Rs. 250 crores over the next three to five years in Uttar Pradesh.

