Markets

Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Choppy Trade

February 03, 2026 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday after rising sharply in the previous session following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 83 points, at 83,822 in choppy trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,788.

Bajaj Finance fell about 1 percent after reporting a 6 percent drop in its Q3 net profit.

Kansai Nerolac Paints tumbled 2.4 percent after third-quarter net profit slumped 82 percent.

Aarti Drugs plummeted nearly 7 percent after EBITDA margins contracted in the third quarter.

Nazara Technologies lost 2 percent on reporting sluggish third-quarter results.

Bharat Coking Coal plunged almost 4 percent after reporting a loss of Rs. 23 crore in the December quarter.

Varroc Engineering jumped 5 percent after a new order win.

NBCC (India) advanced 1.6 percent on securing new work orders worth over Rs 500 crore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.