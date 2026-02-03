Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Wednesday after rising sharply in the previous session following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 83 points, at 83,822 in choppy trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,788.

Bajaj Finance fell about 1 percent after reporting a 6 percent drop in its Q3 net profit.

Kansai Nerolac Paints tumbled 2.4 percent after third-quarter net profit slumped 82 percent.

Aarti Drugs plummeted nearly 7 percent after EBITDA margins contracted in the third quarter.

Nazara Technologies lost 2 percent on reporting sluggish third-quarter results.

Bharat Coking Coal plunged almost 4 percent after reporting a loss of Rs. 23 crore in the December quarter.

Varroc Engineering jumped 5 percent after a new order win.

NBCC (India) advanced 1.6 percent on securing new work orders worth over Rs 500 crore.

