Markets

Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

May 14, 2026 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Thursday as oil prices stabilized and investors pinned hopes on U.S.-China talks yielding positive results on the Iran war.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 74,701 after snapping its four-day losing streak on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,463.

Zydus Lifesciences soared nearly 5 percent on share buyback news.

Oil India advanced 2.7 percent on robust Q4 results.

Bharti Airtel climbed 2.2 percent after reporting solid results for the March quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 10.5 percent sequentially.

Bharti Hexacom gained 1 percent despite reporting a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline in its fourth quarter consolidated net profit.

IRFC, Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Vishal Mega Mart all were moving lower ahead of their Q4 earnings results due today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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