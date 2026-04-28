Markets

Indian Shares Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade

April 28, 2026 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a muted note on Tuesday after it emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team are skeptical of Iran's offer of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the two-month war, while setting aside nuclear negotiations for later.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 107 points, or 0.1 percent, at 77,409 in early trade after snapping a three-day losing streak in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,161.

Tech Mahindra, BEL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS all were up over 1 percent.

RailTel Corporation of India rallied 3.3 percent on securing a work order worth Rs. 145.47 crore from Eastern Coalfields.

Nippon Life India Asset Management soared nearly 7 percent after reporting a 29 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit.

Mahindra & Mahindra rose over 1 percent after it finalized a share purchase agreement to acquire an additional 28.03 percent stake in Carnot Technologies.

City Union Bank jumped more than 4 percent after encouraging Q4 results and a bonus issue announcement.

Rallis India added 2.6 percent after narrowing its fourth-quarter net loss.

Maruti Suzuki was up 0.6 percent while Eternal fell 1.7 percent ahead of their Q4 earnings results due today.

Trent declined 1.2 percent after it set May 29, 2026, as the record date for its maiden 1:2 bonus issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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