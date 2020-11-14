Indian shares make modest gains in special festival day session

CHENNAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares made modest gains in a special "muhurat" one-hour trading session for Diwali on Saturday, driven mainly by oil and gas and some banking stocks

"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. Regular trading resumes on Tuesday.

The benchmark BSE index .BSESN rose 0.45% to 43,637.98, while the NSE index .NSEI climbed 0.47% to 12,780.25.

The S&P BSE oil and gas index .BSEOIL settled 1.47% higher. State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS was the top gainer on the National Stock Exchange, rising 4.8%.

Shares in the Tata Steel TISC.NS settled 1.16% higher. Tata Steel said on Friday it had received an approach from Sweden's SSAB AB SSABa.ST about buying its Dutch unit.

