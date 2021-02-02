Indian Shares Look Set To Extend Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday amid optimism that various proposals unveiled in the Union Budget will help sustain the economic growth through spending across the infra ecosystem.

If growth comes back riding on the spending prowess, the nominal GDP projection of 14.4 percent for 2021-22 may be an underestimate and this may provide even some more additional spending room for the government, the State Bank of India said in a report.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared around 2.5 percent to extend their historic Budget day rally into Tuesday while the rupee gained six paise to settle at 72.96 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain broadly higher this morning as strong earnings from Amazon and Alphabet helped offset disappointing data from China, with January's Caixin services PMI falling to 52 from 56.3 in December.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks slipped as the People's Bank of China drained some funds from the financial system.

The dollar retreated while gold edged higher in cautious trade. Oil prices continued their upswing on expectations global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight as concerns over a speculative trading mania eased and investors kept a close watch on progress in stimulus talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both climbed around 1.6 percent, while the S&P 500 added 1.4 percent.

European markets rose for a second day running on Tuesday amid optimism about additional U.S. stimulus and a likely momentum in vaccination rollout.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.3 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.