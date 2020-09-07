Indian Shares Look Headed For Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on mixed note Tuesday morning reacting to news about India-China tensions at the border, lower SGX Nifty futures and persisting worries about rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The overnight sharp rally in European markets thanks to positive news about potential coronavirus vaccines and some encouraging euro area economic data may help lift sentiment and prompt investors to pick up stocks at declines.

Tensions between India and China have escalated following reports about an incident of firing on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector.

In company news, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited has launched Fulvestrant Injection per single-dose syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, approved by USFDA. The Faslodex brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $407 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Maruti Suzuki India said on Monday that its total vehicles production rose by 11% in August.

Vodafone Idea said on Monday that it will seek shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the upcoming annual general meeting on September 30. Shareholders of the company (Vodafone India, then) had earlier approved a borrowing limit of Rs 25,000 crore at the AGM in September 2014.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Limited reported a first-quarter loss of Rs 30.67 crore compared to net loss of Rs 32.58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CESC Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Future Consumer and Jindal Stainless Limited are among the companies scheduled to announce their first quarter earnings today.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which plunged nearly 300 points to a low of 38,060.74 in early trades, ended with a 60.05 points or 0.16% at 38,417.23 on Monday.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty closed with a gain of 21.20 points or 0.19% at 11,355.05, more than 100 points off an early low of 11,251.70.

Asian stocks are currently higher in cautious trade. European stocks rose sharply on Monday on optimism about coronavirus vaccines and on data showing a notable improvement in Eurozone investor confidence.

