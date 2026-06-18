Indian Shares Little Changed In Lackluster Trade; IT Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but the latest set of projections suggested there could be at least one increase to its main rate this year.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 77,225 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 30 points, or 0.1 percent, at 24,115. Among the top gainers, BEL, HDFC Bank and Trent climbed 1-2 percent.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India surged 2.8 percent. The company has fixed June 24 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for receiving bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1.

Lemon Tree Hotels advanced 1.7 percent after opening a new Lemon Tree Hotel in Rajasthan.

HFCL jumped more than 3 percent after securing on order worth Rs. 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam.

Gujarat Gas gained 1 percent on receiving final listing and trading approval from stock exchanges for the shares allotted to eligible shareholders of GSPC and GSPL.

IT stocks were moving lower, with TCS, Tech Mahindra and Infosys falling 1-2 percent. Hexaware Technologies tumbled nearly 3 percent after announcing it would invest £25 million to expand its operations in the U.K.

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