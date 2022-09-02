Indian Shares Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in a narrow range on Friday, as investors awaited the release of all-important U.S. jobs data for August later in the day for clues on the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate hike.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 58,771, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 10 points at 17,533.

Apollo Hospitals rose nearly 3 percent after it partnered with Africa's Eclipse Group to set up a cancer institute in Tanzania.

NTPC added 2 percent as it received shareholder nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

TVS Motor Company advanced 1.8 percent on reporting a 15 percent rise in sales in August.

Eicher Motors gained 1 percent after it logged a 53 percent jump in motorcycle sales in August.

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly on news it will replace Shree Cement in the Nifty-50 index from 30 September. Shares of the latter were down 1 percent.

ONGC, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and BPCL all were down over 1 percent.

HDFC slid half a percent on fund raising reports.

Hero MotoCorp declined half a percent after reporting a marginal rise in monthly sales.

