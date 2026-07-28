Indian Shares Little Changed After Rally; IT Stocks Surge Amid AI Bubble Fears

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Tuesday as investors reacted to weak global cues, falling oil prices amid eased Middle East tensions, and renewed volatility in global technology stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 81 points, or 0.1 percent, to 76,758 after having surged around 1 percent on Monday to snap a five-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 27 points, or 0.1 percent, at 23,973.

Tech stocks were broadly higher as concerns over China's rising semiconductor capabilities coupled with Nvidia's AI infrastructure deals worth more than $750 billion sparked fears of an AI bubble and circular financing.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS soared 3-4 percent.

Larsen and Toubro was marginally higher and Hindustan Unilever rose more than 1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

HDFC Bank fell about 1 percent after penalizing three senior executives over issues related to business overreach.

Bharat Electronics tumbled 3 percent on reporting a 9 percent increase in first-quarter profit.

Coal India lost more than 3 percent after reporting a marginal rise in Q1 consolidated net profit.

Tata Power Company declined 1.3 percent on reporting a 11 percent increase in quarterly profit.

Adani Energy Solutions fell 2.6 percent after launching its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise Rs. 3,500 crore from institutional investors.

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